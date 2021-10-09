'Maybe we will try skydiving with guests', says Vidyut Jammwal on his wedding plans

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani made their engagement Instagram official on September 13. Recently, their picture from Agra’s Taj Mahal went viral, leaving his fans amazed.

The actor who is basking high after the successful release of the trailer of his upcoming film Sanak, has now opened up about his marriage plans which is surely not going to be a “regular” affair.

Sharing more deets about his marriage plans, he told Indian Express that the wedding will be “spectacularly different” as he don’t want to do anything that’s regular.

Elaborating further about it, he said, “Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can’t be just regular. I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool.”

He also shared the proposal for his ladylove was also impromptu. Elaborating further about his proposal day, he shared, “I never planned to be who I am today. I was working towards it. Similarly, with the engagement, it was just impromptu. I had two days off after a long time so I was like, let’s just do it.”

Nandita also shared three photos on Instagram to announce the engagement and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut is currently shooting for his much-anticipated project 'Khuda Haafiz 2'.

The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

Shivaleeka will also star in the second part of the movie.