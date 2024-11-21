Vijay Devarakonda Admits Being In A Relationship Amid Dating Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda has finally addressed his dating rumours but did not mention being in a relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna. During a recent interview with Curly Tales, the actor admitted to being in a relationship, though he refrained from naming his partner. Vijay did not directly confirm the speculation about Rashmika, but fans were quick to connect the dots, given their close bond and frequent appearances together, both on and off-screen.

The actor seemingly confirmed the rumours of his relationship with the Pushpa 2 actress and said to Curly Tales, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?”

He further added," I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn't unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized."

Speaking about how marriage is more challenging to a woman, he added, "It is more challenging for women. It necessarily doesn't have to interfere with a career. But, it is harder on women and also largely depends on the profession they are in."

Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in hit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their chemistry has often fuelled rumours of a romantic relationship.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Rashmika’s response to Vijay’s revelation, as the duo continues to be one of the most talked-about pairs in the industry. Whether or not they confirm their relationship, their fans seem thrilled by the possibility of them being together.