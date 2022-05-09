हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's birthday: Samantha Prabhu, Ananya Panday shower love on 'Liger' star

Vijay Deverakonda ringed in his 33rd birthday on Monday.

Vijay Deverakonda&#039;s birthday: Samantha Prabhu, Ananya Panday shower love on &#039;Liger&#039; star

Mumbai: As Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older on Monday, his co-stars Samantha Prabhu and Ananya Panday took to social media to pen heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy. Samantha dropped an adorable picture with Vijay and wrote, "Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda.You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless."

Samantha has worked with Vijay in the 2018 film Mahanati -- Nag Ashwin`s biopic of actor Savitri. The two are now reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana.

On the other hand, Ananya, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in the boxing drama `Liger`, posted a sunkissed selfie with him and extended her love-filled greetings to him.

"Happiest birthday. Let`s kill it this year. All my love always," she captioned the post. Vijay and Ananya`s `Liger` is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The project will be the first "pan-India" film in Vijay`s career. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 25 this year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vijay Deverakondahappy birthday vijay deverakondaSamantha Ruth PrabhuAnanya PandayLiger
Next
Story

‘Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planned for a destination wedding in South Africa,’ reveals Neetu Kapoor

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Namaste India: The bridge broke in PoK due to a glacier burst