Vijay Varma And Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrate At Filmfare OTT Awards With Fun ‘Pout Selfie’

New Delhi: Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who share a strong camaraderie after working together on the streaming film Jaane Jaan, recently reunited at the 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards. Kareena took home the award for Best Actor (Web Original Film - Female) for her remarkable performance in Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The duo was seen enjoying the celebration, with Vijay Varma sharing a series of fun-filled photos on social media. One of the highlights was a playful 'pout selfie,' where the two stars were seen making goofy faces. Vijay posted the picture with the caption, "Celebrating multiple wins at @filmfare for Jaane Jaan with a Bebo pout Congratulations @sujoyghoshofficial @kareenakapoorkhan @jaideepahlawat @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @netflix_in for the wins."

In addition to the pout selfie, the pictures also showed the pair striking fun poses and included a shot of Jaideep Ahlawat proudly holding his awards. The last photo featured Kareena delivering her heartfelt acceptance speech after winning Best Actor.

This is not the first time Vijay has expressed his admiration for Kareena. On her birthday, he shared a BTS video from their film where the two are seen dancing together. He captioned the clip, “Happy birthday Diva @kareenakapoorkhan Here’s a fun BTS of me dancing (read: attempting to dance) on her fingertips #JaaneJaan #MainApniFavouriteHoon.”

Vijay Varma continues to be one of Bollywood’s most exciting and versatile actors, known for his intense and unpredictable performances. He will next be seen in Ul Jalool Ishq and the much-anticipated series Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule.