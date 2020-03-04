Vijay Varma: My role in 'Baaghi 3' will surprise viewers

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with "Gully Boy" last year, claims his multilayered character in his upcoming film "Baaghi 3" will leave the audience surprised.

Opening up on his character in the film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Varma said: "My character is shown as the one who helps Tiger Shroff to reunite with his brother. He's a very interesting character, with various layers that would leave the audience surprised."

"I am thrilled to be a part of this popular franchise and working with such talented people. With ‘Baaghi 3', I have tried my hands at something new, and fans have never really seen me doing such a role. I'm quite confident about my part because it is really crucial in the film," added the actor.

Varma further revealed that he had to undergo workshops in order to perfect his body language for the role.

"The process to get into the skin of my character was different than usual since the character is in a different space. Once again it's something I haven't attempted before. Since my character is a multilayered one, to get into the skin I attended workshops to get the body language and diction correct. The reading session helped to improvise for the role," Varma said.

Asked if we will see him packing some punches, "Baaghi 3" being an action film, the actor replied: "Not really!" He added: "But my character has its own beauty and uniqueness to it, which will leave the viewers fully entertained. He adds to the madness and leaves you liking him much more at the end of the movie."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, "Baaghi 3" is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 6.