NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Varma shares goofy glimpses from ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ that also features Kareena Kapoor

Vijay Varma marked the shoot wrap of 'Devotion of Suspect X’ with fun and goofy photos from the sets with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and director Sujoy Ghosh.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vijay Varma shares goofy glimpses from ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ that also features Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma has finished shooting for his upcoming crime-thriller Netflix film ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ that also features actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor took to his Instagram to share goofy behind the scene photos from the set of the film. The crime-thriller marks Kareena’s OTT debut and is her maiden production as well.

Taking to his social media, Vijay Varma marked the shoot wrap with fun and goofy photos from the sets with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and the director, Sujoy Ghosh.

He captioned his post, “Shoot wrap! This has gotta be the most fun n frolic I’ve had on a movie set and yet did some serious work Thanks for the memories, team #DevotionOfSuspectX!"

Vijay Varma has made vanity vans his second home as he has been hopping from one set to another for his multiple projects. He had recently wrapped 'Darlings' shoot with Alia Bhatt after which he has now wrapped 'Devotion of Suspect X'. He is all set to start shooting for  Mirzapur season 3 now. Besides these, he also has 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena's untitled next project in his kitty.

EntertainmentDevotion of Suspect XVijay VarmaKareena Kapoor KhanSujoy GhoshNetflix

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?