New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma has finished shooting for his upcoming crime-thriller Netflix film ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ that also features actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor took to his Instagram to share goofy behind the scene photos from the set of the film. The crime-thriller marks Kareena’s OTT debut and is her maiden production as well.



Taking to his social media, Vijay Varma marked the shoot wrap with fun and goofy photos from the sets with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and the director, Sujoy Ghosh.



He captioned his post, “Shoot wrap! This has gotta be the most fun n frolic I’ve had on a movie set and yet did some serious work Thanks for the memories, team #DevotionOfSuspectX!"

Vijay Varma has made vanity vans his second home as he has been hopping from one set to another for his multiple projects. He had recently wrapped 'Darlings' shoot with Alia Bhatt after which he has now wrapped 'Devotion of Suspect X'. He is all set to start shooting for Mirzapur season 3 now. Besides these, he also has 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena's untitled next project in his kitty.