Vijay Varma wishes birthday girl Kareena Kapoor with a cute video- Watch

New Delhi: Vijay Varma has been making a lot of buzz around for his upcoming ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in which he will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. While there has been quite some anticipation about their chemistry in the film, the actor wished his co-star a very happy birthday while he captured a selfie in her favorite pose.

Taking to his social media, on the occasion of Kareena's Birthday, Vijay shared a video wishing her a very happy birthday as he was seen funnily teasing her and capturing a selfie in her favorite pose. The actor wrote a wishing note to his co-star saying - "Happy birthday The quintessential Bebo.. Babe ooooohhh!". He further wrote the caption - "Cheers to more top angle shots @kareenakapoorkhan"

See the video here -

Fans also chimed into the comments section to wish Kareena a very happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Diva Of Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan,” one fan wrote. “cutest Happy Bday baby,” wrote another fan with heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor turned 42 years old today and is one of the most successful actress in Bollywood.

While Vijay got a lot of hate in his DMs for playing the alcoholic and abusive husband Hamza in 'Darlings' he also collected unanimous rave reviews for his top-notch performance in the film. With ‘Darlings’ now out on Netflix, he has an exciting slate of projects ahead including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and Mirzapur 3.