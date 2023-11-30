New Delhi: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are among Bollywood's most adored couples. They have not confirmed their relationship but have not even denied it. The two are often snapped together at lunches, dinners, and events and fans love their chemistry. Last night, both were seen gracing an event in Mumbai, both made a solo entry but a joint exit. What became the highlight moment was Vijay's gesture towards the love of his life that has taken over the internet.

On Wednesday, November 29, the Lust Stories 2 co-stars made a joint appearance at Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion in Mumbai where the pair turned heads in their stylish outfits. Now, the video of the couple exiting from the event together is going viral where Vijay’s chivalrous gesture of lending his jacket to Tamannaah is winning hearts.

The video captures Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma walking hand-in-hand down the stairs at the venue. Tamannaah looked stunning pairing her black skirt with Vijay's coat, the actor looked dapper in a crisp white shirt, pin-striped loose-fitted navy-blue trousers, and a black tie. Fans have flooded the comment sections of pap accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis.

One wrote, "He gave his jacket to her" Another one added, "They are epitome of love", "So cute they are," commented a third one.

The rumours of the two dating started a few months ago and fans absolutely love and adore their jodi. Although they haven't spoken about their link-up, on the work front, the two worked together in 'Lust Stories 2'.

In the coming months, Vijay will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3'. He also gas 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan in Kitty.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Jailer’ and also has Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture 'Vedaa'.