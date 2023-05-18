topStoriesenglish2609776
Vijay Varma's Dapper All-Black Look At Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Wins Hearts, Actor Says 'It's Good To Be Back'

Interestingly, life has come full circle for Vijay Verma who after walking the Cannes red carpet for his debut neo-noir action thriller film, is currently at Cannes a decade later having been specially invited by the Indian Ministry.

New Delhi: Vijay Varma was no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival and in fact made his debut at the festival with his very first film ‘Monsoon Shootout’. The film premiered under the Official Midnight Screenings section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and clocks in ten years this year.

Interestingly, life has come full circle for Vijay Verma who after walking the Cannes red carpet for his debut neo-noir action thriller film, is currently at Cannes a decade later having been specially invited by the Indian Ministry. The actor marked a dapper style statement as he walks the red carpet dressed in a marlborough black suit, looking class apart just like always.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s impressive to witness the actor’s meteoric rise in this decade – After delivering some solid performances he soon made his way in the hearts and minds of Indian audiences. Whether it was Darlings, Gully Boy, She, OK Computer or Mirzapur 2, the supremely talented artist managed to leave a mark, grab special mentions and was unanimously celebrated for his performances, irrespective of the genre, or the size of the role.

Today considered one of the most powerful performances and noteworthy talents, he finds himself at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian delegation.

