Vijay Varma's Mom's Reaction To Him Becoming India's No. 1 Bachelor Will Melt Your Heart

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: It’s Mother’s day and everybody around the world is taking time out to make today a little more special for their mothers. Joins Vijay Varma in sharing his mother’s reaction to the latest front page which reads him to be India’s No. 1 bachelor. Currently, Vijay Varma has swooped in all the praises and has totally stolen the show with his prolific performance in Dahaad. Post that its been proven that Varma can totally get scarrier and better every single time.

Taking to social media, Vijay Varma who is known for his wit and humour on the internet, he writes  Happy Mother's Day momma *8 Campaign and all is fine but how do I explain this to my mom? @primevideoin? @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soon after, the comment section instantly flooded with fans wanting to marry Vijay Varma! The actor has served and has surpassed his own previous performances in Dahaad. However, this post for mothers day has now become one of the best photos seen so far. Vijay Varma is soaring high on accolades and we know why.

In the comment section, fans wrote, “She was worried when you played Hamza ... And now this ... This picture says it all” another one wrote, “so cute” a third one read, “India's no 1 bachelor agree”

The intriguing storyline and narrative of the series become a playground for the actor to perform. He effortlessly switches between numerous hues and characters. Vijay's ability to communicate himself through his frightening look sends shivers down one's spine and the audience loved him play such a distinct role with honesty. 

