Vikram Bhatt married Shwetambari Soni last year, shares loved-up post on wife's birthday

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt tied the knot with art pundit Shwetambari Soni last year, according to E Times. The filmmaker managed to keep his wedding with Shwetabari under wraps for so long and only his close friends and family members knew about it.

On Wednesday, greeting his wife Shwetambari on her birthday, Vikram shared a loved-up photo of the two and confessed that his beloved wife stole his heart away and showed what life was all about. "You turned me inside out And you showed me what life was about Only you The only one that stole my heart away I wanna do all I can just to show you Make you understand Only you The only one that stole my heart away Happy birthday me love. @shwetaambari.soni (sic)," he wrote on an Instagram post.

Vikram Bhatt is known for exploring the horror-thriller genre and directing films such as 'Ghulam', '1920', 'Kasoor', '1921', 'Raaz' series among others. He directed Hina Khan-starrer psychological-thriller 'Hacked', which was released in 2020.

Bhatt was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart - Aditi Bhatt and they have a daughter, Krishna Bhatt. Later, he was linked to actresses Ameesha Patel and Sushmita Sen.