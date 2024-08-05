New Delhi: CTRL is a cutting-edge thriller, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and produced by Saffron and Andolan Films is about to entice viewers on October 4, 2024. The film is about dependency on technology. CTRL stars Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. But what happens when they break up?

In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process? Thrilled to be collaborating with Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikhil Dwivedi for this film, Ananya Panday shares, "CTRL is engaging, impactful and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?"

Known for his unique style of storytelling, director Vikramaditya Motwane shares, “With the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life! The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That's the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that's relevant.”

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi further adds, “CTRL brings a thought provoking narrative to the fore in a unique format which will reflect in every frame of this film. Whether it is the cast on screen or all those working behind the scenes, the entire team was excited and engrossed in this world, meticulously bringing it to life. Looking forward to our collaboration with Netflix and reaching a wide audience with film's universally relevant themes.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director - Original Films, Netflix India, adds, "CTRL is a testament to our promise of telling genre-bending stories that thrill and entertain. Vikramaditya Motwane has brilliantly crafted this new age thriller that shocks and captivates in equal measure. Ananya Panday’s honest portrayal intensifies the drama. We can’t wait for the audience to log into this riveting ride."

Discover how things unfold in CTRL on October 4, only on Netflix.