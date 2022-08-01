Vikrant Massey to be part of prestigious CWG'22

New Delhi: The iconic Swiss watch company Longines recently named actor Vikrant Massey as one of its official friends in India. Rarely has the company, which is renowned for the quality of its products, chosen an Indian face to be a friend. Vikrant is the first male actor to ever hold this position.

The Swiss watch company, which is the official timekeeper and partner of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and will present Vikrant as an official friend of the company. Vikrant Massey and world-class swimmer Sajan Prakash attended a celebration in Delhi to mark the introduction of the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games Watch in India.

Sharing his excitement, Vikrant shares, "I really wish Sajan Prakash all the very best and keep my fingers crossed that he gets us the medals with his spell at the Games." As a proud Indian, I would love to see India at the top of the medal tally."

He also took to instagram and posted about the meet up with the swimmer and captioned it by writing "All the best @sajanprakash!

Make every Indian proud".

The highly talented and skilled actor, who began his career on television at a young age, was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed crime thriller "Forensic," a remake of a Malyalam film of the same name starring actor Tovino Thomas. The Hindi version of the film was directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films and was released on Netflix.

His upcoming projects include the movie "Gaslight", a Bollywood drama, helmed by Pawan Kripalani in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan, and Dinesh Vijan’s crime thriller project titled "Sector 36".