close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey to romance Manukriti in 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'

Actress Manukriti Pahwa, who made her Bollywood debut in "Sui Dhaaga: Made In India", is set to romance actor Vikrant Massey in "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi". The film marks the directorial debut of her mother, actress Seema Pahwa.

Vikrant Massey to romance Manukriti in &#039;Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Manukriti Pahwa, who made her Bollywood debut in "Sui Dhaaga: Made In India", is set to romance actor Vikrant Massey in "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi". The film marks the directorial debut of her mother, actress Seema Pahwa.

"Vikrant is a fabulous actor and a great human being. In the film, 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi', every character has a different story, and me and Vikrant have a love angle. I can't reveal much about the role but all I can say is that it was a great experience shooting with Vikrant as he is a fabulous actor," said Manukriti.

Talking about her mother, she said: "My mother is the sweetest person I know, but when she is on set she is a thorough professional and a completely different person. The film comprises a dream cast, and when she asked me if I would want to be a part of it, I jumped with joy. Working in the film with my dad (actor Manoj Pahwa) and talents like Naseer Sir (Naseeruddin Shah), Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriyaji (Supriya Pathak) was like a dream come true for me."

"Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" releases on November 22.

Tags:
Vikrant MasseyDeepika PadukoneChhapak
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha remember Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

Must Watch

PT1M6S

Breaking News: P Chidambaram to be arrested by ED in INX media scam