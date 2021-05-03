हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vir Das

Vir Das raises about Rs 7 lakh for charity

Vir Das shared on the micro-blogging website that he was hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he has raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend.

"Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome," Vir tweeted.

Last month, he had shared on the micro-blogging website that he was hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.

Tags:
Vir DasCharityweekendraised fundStand-up comic Vir DasActor Vir Das
