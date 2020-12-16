Viral alert! Esha Gupta's bold avatar in her bathroom selfie steams up social media

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta is heating up Instagram with her sultry post. Her latest photo - a bathroom selfie - has gone crazy viral on the internet. It features her wearing a black top and pink shorts. Undoubtedly, Esha Gupta is a social media queen and her stunning photos often make the spotlight follow her.

Take a look at how she has raised the glamour quotient with her bold avatar:

Esha Gupta is a fitness freak and always keeps fans updated with her workout regime.

Some months ago, when the nation was in lockdown due to the pandemic, she revealed how it was an "emotional roller coaster" for her. Esha opened up on her state of mind in an Instagram post and also revealed what she does when she feels negative.

On Instagram, she shared a photo where she can be seen performing yoga.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.