VIRAL: AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman's new wedding PIC out, take a look

NEW DELHI: Legendary singer AR Rahaman's daughter Khatija Rahman got hitched to her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in an intimate ceremony on Thursday (May 6). The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair and saw the presence of only close family and friends of Rahmans.

On Thursday, the iconic singer took to social media and shared a picture of the beautiful moment on Instagram, which went viral in no time. His fans from across the world took to the comment section and dropped adorable wishes, greeting the family on the occasion. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Now, a day later, the newlywed Khatija, who is rarely seen in public, also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture with her husband. "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," she wrote as caption. The newlyweds are seen in colur-coordinated outfits in the picture, shared by the ace musician. While Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is seen in a white sherwani, Khatija looked royal in the printed off-white attire.
Soon after the picture surfaced, celebs, fans and admirers showered their blessings and congratulated the couple.

"Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple," wrote singer Shreya Ghoshal.

"Congratulations Khatija & Riyas!! God bless you both," wrote singer Harshdeep Kaur.

 

Khatija Rahman

The couple got engaged on December 29, which was also Khatija's birthday. Khatija had announced her engagement with aspiring entrepreneur and audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in January this year. Just like he wedding, the engagement ceremony also was an intimate affair and was held in the presence of only close family members and friends. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khatija shared that her engagement took place on December 29 and was attended by close family and loved ones. "With the blessings of the Almighty, I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones," she wrote. Her fiance Riyasdeen took to the comments section and wrote, "Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulilah." 

The song was written by Rahman and sung by Khatija and the lyrics were written by Munna Shaokath Ali.

Apart from Khatija, AR Rahman is also a parent to daughter Raheema and son Ameen.
 

