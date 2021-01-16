Viral: Athiya Shetty shares unseen selfie with beau KL Rahul, see pic

New Delhi: Actress Athiya Shetty uploaded an unseen picture with KL Rahul on her Instagram stories which has gone viral as the rumoured couple hardly ever share pictures together and have kept their relationship status under wraps.

The picture of the couple was shared as a response to a request by a fan. Athiya asked her followers to send in picture requests as part of an Instagram challenge.

She picked the most interesting requests out of which one asked for an unseen picture of the actress with the cricketer and she indulged the request with a selfie of the duo.

In the selfie the couple is seen donning masks as they stepped out to meet each other. She shared this image to her Instagram story on her verified profile along with several other pictures fans had asked for.

Take a look at the cute couple’s unseen photo:

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya have been spotted together on multiple occasions and although there are many rumours that the couple is dating, they have remained tight-lipped and have revealed nothing about their relationship status.

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and has featured in a few Bollywood films. She made her debut with the romantic-action film ‘Hero’ in 2015 and was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019.