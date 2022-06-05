NEW DELHI: IIFA Awards 2022 held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among the Bollywood A-listers who were seen at the event included names Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Kriti Sanon and others.

A picture of Abhishek and Salman sitting on either side of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, was being widely shared online. In the image, the two actors are seen having a deep conversation with Sheikh Nahyan as they got photographed sitting in the front row. Fans of the two actors were filled with joy to see them together.

Fans could not seem to control their excitement on seeing the two actors together. A user wrote: "Good to see them together... Matured people." Another wrote: "Abhishek and Salman in one frame."

For the unversed, Salman was earlier in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai. However, after entertaining the audience with their crackling chemistry in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', the two ended up on a bitter note with the actress accusing Khan of physical violence. The once madly-in-love couple barely acknowledge each other today, on their public appearances and moreover kind of avoid each other. Aishwarya is now married to Abhishek and the couple are parent to 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Speaking of Salman, the superstar had turned into a 'Dabangg' host at the star-studded event. He was seen hosting the event with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Abhishek, on the other hand, was a show-stealer.

In a video that has been widely shared on the internet, Abhishek is seen grooving to the song 'Tattad Tattad' in an ivory sherwani. He gets down the stage and shakes a leg with his daughter, who looked adorable in a white sparkly dress. Aishwarya also joined them with matching steps. After finishing his act, Abhishek even blew a kiss on Aaradhya.

As soon as the video got viral, fans flooded the comment section with compliments for the Bachchan family.

A fan wrote, "So cute", while another fan commented, "This is amazing". However, there were few who trolled the duo, given the history Salman and Aishwarya share. Take alook:

One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Abhishek and Aishwarya made a grand couple entry on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2022. While the former Miss World looks stunning as ever in a black outfit with floral accents on it. On the other hand, the 'Bob Biswas' actor donned a black tux with quirky glasses.

This year, IIFA is being held in Abu Dhabi`s Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4.

