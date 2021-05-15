Viral: Rakhi Sawant schools young girls on Mumbai streets, says 'Eid manao lekin mask pehno', later clicks pics with them - Watch

New Delhi: Expect the unexpected from Rakhi Sawant! The current pap-favourite celeb was recently spotted schooling a few girls out on Mumbai streets celebrating Eid. One of the young girls was apparently without a mask and Bigg Boss 14 fame star not only made her understand why it's important to not go sans mask but also made her wear a fresh one.

Rakhi Sawant has her own way of bringing a smile to people's faces. You may like her or you may not like her - but you surely can't ignore her. She schooled young girls recently, who were out on Mumbai streets celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr and were happy to spot Rakhi too.

A popular Entertainment page on Instagram put up the video and ever since it has gone viral. Watch it here:

This time, Rakhi Sawant rightly teaches the young girls why one shouldn't be moving around without a mask. Dressed in a lime green kurti and white pants, Rakhi in her own dramatic style grilled the girls, who couldn't stop giggling.

Later, the popular celeb even posed for clicks with them and wished all on Eid.