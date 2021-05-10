Rakhi Sawant urges fans to wish their mom 'offline' instead of online, says 'you were born, not downloaded' - Watch

New Delhi: In a hilarious new video, Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant urges her fans to wish their mom on Mother's Day 'offline' or in-person instead of resorting to online wishes. She reasons that since we were born and not 'downloaded' we should wish our mothers offline and not on social media.

In the video, she is seen sitting with her mother and gifting her a silk sari from Chennai. Her mom who recently had a tumour removal surgery was seen sitting beside her admiring the sari Rakhi bought for her.

After gifting the sari to her mom, Rakhi says, "Doston, mein aap sab se kehna chahti hoon, ki aap log apni mom ko online wish na kare, offline wish kare, kyuki aap peda huye ho, download nahi huye ho (Friends, I want to tell you all to not wish your mom online but wish her offline as you were born not downloaded)".

Have a look at her hilarious video:

Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda is recovering from her tumour removal operation. On the day of the surgery, Rakhi Sawant had taken to thank Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and their family for funding her mother's expensive cancer treatment and helping her with treatment.

Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda had a tumour of the gallbladder which turned cancerous. For the past few months, she had been going through Chemotherapy and finally had her surgery of the tumour removed on April 19, 2021.

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' which earned her rave reviews, and is currently shooting for her new web series titled 'Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn'.