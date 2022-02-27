हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

VIRAL: Shah Rukh Khan's unseen photos with wife Gauri, kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam will make your day

AbRam was born to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on May 27, 2013 via a surrogate. The couple welcomed Aryan in 1997 and Suhana in 2000.

VIRAL: Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s unseen photos with wife Gauri, kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam will make your day
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping away from public glare and social media ever since his son Aryan Khan got emroiled in drugs bust case. However, his fans were in for a treat on Sunday morning as a bunch of unseen family photos were shared on social media.

The throwback pictures saw Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and their three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan pose together for the camera. The pictures were taken during AbRam's birthday party at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. The photos show the entire family posing together for pictures and showering love on the birthday boy. 

Shah Rukh is seen in a blue T-shirt in the photo, holding AbRam in his arms and giving him a sting of kisses. Gauri wore a blue top and smiled for pictures with her family. Also spotted at the party, were Shah Rukh's sister Shehnaz and Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba who joined the birthday boy around his cake table.

Take a look below:

AbRam was born on May 27, 2013 via a surrogate. The couple welcomed Aryan in 1997 and Suhana in 2000. Aryan completed his education from the University of Southern California and will reportedly make his debut in the film industry as a writer. Suhana has shown interest in becoming an actor. Buzz is that she will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Hindi adaptation of Archies comics alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. 

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his return to the big screen with his action-entertainer 'Pathan'. The film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is slated to release later this year.

 

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanGauri KhanSuhana KhanShah Rukh picssuhana khan picsAryan KhanBollywood
