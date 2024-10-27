Viral Video: Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Warm Hug With Rumored Girlfriend Palak Tiwari At Diwali Bash

At a Diwali bash hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Ibrahim Ali Khan and his rumored girlfriend, Palak Tiwari, sparked attention with a warm embrace, later mingling with actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is preparing for his Bollywood debut in 'Sarzameen.’ While his professional life garners interest, his personal life frequently finds the spotlight, especially his rumored romance with Palak.

In a video that surfaced on Instagram, Palak can be seen arriving at the event, looking stylish in a brown top and blue jeans, her smile lighting up the evening as she approached Ibrahim. Ibrahim, dressed in a classic black embroidered ensemble, greeted her with a hug before introducing her to Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. The video captures Palak and Ibrahim warmly interacting with the actors, hinting at a possible deepening of their relationship.

This isn’t the first time Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted together. Their joint appearances and social media exchanges have kept the rumor mills buzzing, even though neither has confirmed their relationship. In June, Palak was seen leaving Ibrahim’s residence, further fueling speculation about their closeness.

Palak, daughter of actors Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary, entered Bollywood with Salman Khan’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in 2023. While the two young stars have yet to officially announce their relationship, their increasing public appearances together have fans eagerly following every update.