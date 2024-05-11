Advertisement
Viral Video: Netizens Shocked As Passenger Takes Nap In Flight's Overhead Bin

A TikTok video recently went viral showing a woman lying in the overhead locker of a Southwest Airlines plane, leaving passengers baffled.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Netizens Shocked As Passenger Takes Nap In Flight's Overhead Bin Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Many out-of-the-box viral videos have made to our feeds recently but surpassing all, this woman who took a nap in flight's overhead bin has taken over the internet. A TikTok video recently went viral showing a woman lying in the overhead locker of a Southwest Airlines plane, leaving passengers baffled. It has more than 5 million views and is going viral on social media. 

"Southwest is wildin," the TikTok user @gmonique_123 captioned the video. Netizens dropped hilarious comments on the video, That looks way more comfortable than the actual seats. give me a pillow and close the hatch," read one comment, "Southwest does allow you to choose your own seat," another one joked. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

Neither the woman nor the airline has responded to the viral video yet. After the New York Post shared the video on Instagram, it quickly went viral and garnered thousands of views.  

You'll be shocked to know this is not the first time anything like this has happened. Last summer, a flight attendant of Southwest Airlines decided to pull a prank by hiding in the overhead bin before passengers boarded. The video went viral on X within hours as the social media users were amused by it just like now. Many memes are now surfacing on the video and it has taken over the internet. 

The overhead lockers are a point of contention between passengers on a flight looking to secure a spot for their bags after all these bizarre videos. 

