Viral Video Of The Day: Desi Girl Walks On The Streets Of Japan Wearing Ice-Blue Saree, Locals REACT - Watch

New Delhi: Not just our Bollywood celebs but almost every Indian girl looks stunning in a six-yard saree affair. So, recently digital content creator Mahi Sharma took over the streets of Japan wearing a stunning ice-blue saree and guess what? The locals are super impressed.

She captioned her video post reading: I wore a saree in Japan and the reactions are hilarious!I thought of wearing an Indian attire on the streets of Tokyo just for fun but didn’t expect people to actually click pictures and get soo shocked. Comment down your favourite reaction [Japan, India, Travel, Tokyo, Saree, Meme, Tokyo Streets]

In the viral video, we can see how many start filming her with their camera phones and look mighty impressed. She has worn a blue saree with a tube blouse keeping her long hair open and it certainly has garnered enough eyeballs on the streets of Japan and off it too.

Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt among others have worn sarees at global events uch as Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival, sweeping the onlookers off their feet.

The viral now has fetched over 3 million views and about 546, 231 likes so far. Many hailed the digital creator while some also commented on how she should have worn it appropriately with a befitting blouse.