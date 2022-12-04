topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Viral: Priyanka Chopra cheers from front seat as Shah Rukh Khan receives award at Red Sea Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra, who also attended the Red Sea Film Festival held in Jeddah, was seen in a shimmery golden outfit and seated on the front row. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka have done several films together including 'Don', 'Don 2', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Billu'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Viral: Priyanka Chopra cheers from front seat as Shah Rukh Khan receives award at Red Sea Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Jeddah where he received an award at the Red Sea Film Festival for his exceptional contribution to the film industry. The prize recognizing Shah Rukh's immense contribution and dedication to the film industry was presented at the opening ceremony. The King Khan left his fans skip a beat as he looked dapper as ever dressed in a black suit. 

A clip from the event surfaced on the internet and his fans were elated to see him receivnig the award at the film festival. However, a few eagle-eyed fans spotted glimpses of Priyanka Chopra clapping for her 'Don; co-star Shah Rukh from her seat as he walked to the stage to receive his award. While the video appears to be blurred, fans were sure that the diva seated in the front row was none other than Priyanka Chopra. The actress wore a shimmery golden outfit and styled her hair in mermaid waves. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have done several films together including 'Don' and 'Don 2'. They also shared small sequences in 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Billu'.


Take a look at the video below:

Another video from the event is trending in which Shah Rukh Khan is singing a song for Kajol from their iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. Fans can be heard cheering for the celebs loudly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Atlee's action-thriller 'Jawan' opposite Nayanthara. He is also working on Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu.

 

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanPriyanka ChopraBollywoodEntertainmentShah Rukh picsSRK photosShah RukhRed sea film festivalPathaanJawan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'