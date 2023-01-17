Viral video: RRR maker SS Rajamouli once mocked Karan Johar, said 'You made crores with Baahubali and...'

NEW DELHI: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has made India proud by bagging several awards on international platforms. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was recently honoured with the prestigious Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Film, and its track 'Naatu Naatu' was declared the Best Song at the ceremony after the Golden Globe win.



While the entire team of 'RRR' is busy celebrating the latest feat, an old video from a promotional event of the film is going viral on the internet. The clip shows Karan Johar complaining to Rajamouli about being 'upset' for not being given the rights as the Hindi presenter of the film. For the unversed, Karan Johar was the presenter of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. However, Rajamouli selected Pan Studios' 'Jayantilal Gada' over KJo as the Hindi presenter for 'RRR'.



In the video, Rajamouli replies to Karan saying, "I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that. So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as director I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show. You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi."



The filmmaker, who is reported to be one of the highest-paid directors in the country, added, "Sir, look at Jayantilal sir, he has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after 'RRR' is a success. Right next to your house. You will be shocked to know what my producer DVV Danayya has promised me. One acre plot in Jubilee Hills."



'RRR' featured JR NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film centered around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.



Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, 'RRR' is the most expensive Indian film to date, and reportedly collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

