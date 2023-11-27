New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan amazed us with her charming and appealing factor, especially from the time of 'Chaka Chak'. With this year's release, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', she has established herself as the new age 'Desi Girl', and besides her performances, the leading actress is also known for her dance performances in the films and has given some of the chartbuster songs that not only made the nation groove to them but also made the global fans of her tap foot on them.

A recent example of this was witnessed when Japanese fans of Sara Ali Khan flash mobbed the street as they danced to her popular track 'Chaka Chak' from Atrangi Re. A video of Japanese social media star Mayo and her team dancing to the vibrant song 'Chaka Chak' from the film 'Atrangi Re' has gone viral, and since its release, it has garnered around one million views on social media platforms. The team performed some of the hook moves from the dance and showed their love to the talented actress.

It is to be noted that Sara Ali Khan's energetic performance in 'Chaka Chak' has made the song widely popular in every section of the audience, and upon its release, kids and adults alike were seen grooving to it, and the song is a rage at marriage functions and parties. Besides this, Sara Ali Khan's performance in Atrangi Re also holds a special place in the hearts of fans and the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen I'm 'Metro In Dinon', 'Murder Mubarak', and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.