New Delhi: Shama Sikander is one of the most admired and amazing personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. Her swag and charm knows no limits and her stunning and sizzling social media presence validates that fact to good effect. With more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, Shama Sikander is a force to reckon with as an actress, producer and mental health advocate.

Shama has got her heart and soul in the right place and she's extremely attached towards her little fur baby 'Casper'. Her pet dog Casper often makes special appearances on her social media handle and no wonder, netizens melt in awe seeing the same all the time. Shama never shies away from expressing her love and affection towards Casper and well, if it is a special occasion like her birthday, the love and care is expected to be 2x the usual.

On the occasion of Casper's 2nd birthday, Shama decided to pamper her little baby by taking him to a shopping mall for the first time. She called him her guardian angel and in the video, Casper can be seen all smiles and having a gala time while enjoying his day out at the mall.



Well, absolutely amazing and adorable, ain't it? Aren't you all in awe of Casper's cuteness? A quintessential ’paw buddy’ who is as sweet as marshmallow is perhaps the ideal way to describe him. Here's wishing Casper a very happy birthday.

On the work front, Shama Sikander has interesting projects going forward and the announcements will happen soon. Stay tuned for more updates.