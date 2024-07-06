Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764015
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANT AMBANI - RADHIKA MERCHANT SANGEET

Viral Video: Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill Set The Internet On Fire At Ambani Sangeet - WATCH

 Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill's lively 'Tauba Tauba' dance highlights Anant and Radhika's star-studded sangeet night, featuring Karan Aujla and Badshah. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill Set The Internet On Fire At Ambani Sangeet - WATCH (Image:X)

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal mesmerizes fans with stunning dance moves on 'Tauba Tauba' alongside Shehnaaz Gill at Anant Ambani and Radhika's Sangeet. At the ceremony, Vicky Kaushal Dazzles in a black ensemble, While Shehnaaz Shines in a glamorous golden saree. In the viral video, Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill are spotted recreating 'Tauba Tauba' hook step at the sangeet ceremony, Fans were quick to comment 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. 

Have A Look At The Viral Video: 

Singer Karan Aujla took to his Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet where Vicky Kaushal and Shehaaz Gill were dancing on 'Tauba Tauba.'

Social media is abuzz with reels and videos circulating online, In the clip Shehnaaz Gill was seen singing 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Kala Chashma' along with Karan Aujla and Badshah.

Take A Look At The Post: 

The Ambani Family makes a grand entrance to the tunes of "Deewangi Deewangi" from Om Shanti Om. From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, several celebrities delivered their electrifying performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding spans three days, and includes three events, 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and the wedding reception, 'Mangal Utsav', on July 14.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients