Viral Video: Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill Set The Internet On Fire At Ambani Sangeet - WATCH

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal mesmerizes fans with stunning dance moves on 'Tauba Tauba' alongside Shehnaaz Gill at Anant Ambani and Radhika's Sangeet. At the ceremony, Vicky Kaushal Dazzles in a black ensemble, While Shehnaaz Shines in a glamorous golden saree. In the viral video, Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill are spotted recreating 'Tauba Tauba' hook step at the sangeet ceremony, Fans were quick to comment 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'.

Have A Look At The Viral Video:

She came..she saw and she conquered.._



Our dear @ishehnaaz_gill enjoying Ambani sangeet function with #KaranAujla and #VickyKaushal



Evil eyes off our girl __



#SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/QrXbxIbw9C — JustMortal (@JustMortal21) July 6, 2024

Singer Karan Aujla took to his Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet where Vicky Kaushal and Shehaaz Gill were dancing on 'Tauba Tauba.'

Social media is abuzz with reels and videos circulating online, In the clip Shehnaaz Gill was seen singing 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Kala Chashma' along with Karan Aujla and Badshah.

Take A Look At The Post:

Shehnaaz Gill near Karan, Vicky, Badshah, she also sang " Tauba Tauba " you can hear her voice, she really enjoyed the night __ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/QW8Jc0idtq — kuldeep, shehnaaz stan (@shehnaazkaafan) July 6, 2024

The Ambani Family makes a grand entrance to the tunes of "Deewangi Deewangi" from Om Shanti Om. From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, several celebrities delivered their electrifying performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding spans three days, and includes three events, 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and the wedding reception, 'Mangal Utsav', on July 14.