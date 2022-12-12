topStoriesenglish
Viral video: Vidya Balan suffers oops moment after man pulls her saree, lands in unexpected situation

Actress Vidya Balan suffered an oops moment at a pre-wedding event in Mumbai on Sunday night after her saree pallu got pulled by a man. The actress had donned a floral print red and black saree with a matching blouse. Watch the viral video here. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Actress Vidya Balan attended the cocktail party of Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai on Sunday night. The actress was accompanied by her producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur as they attended the pre-wedding bash together. However, the actress suffered an oops moment at the ceremony after her saree got stuck to something. However, she handled the situation like a pro and fixed her six-yard ensemble in no time. 

A video surfaced on the internet where Vidya is seen walking ahead of Siddharth as she greets a man. The couple was walking towards a red carpet to pose paparazzi. In that moment, her saree's pallu got stuck into something. The actress immediately turned her back to the cameras and managed to fix her outfit quickly. Vidya was seen donning a black and red floral print saree with a matching blouse whereas her entrepreneur husband Siddharth opted for an all-black suit. Take a look at the viral video below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Several A-list celebs from the tinsel town including Karan Johar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ekta Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra, Tahira Kashyap, Yuvika Chaudhary were seen at the party. 

 

