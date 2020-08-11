Viral WhatsApp chats reveal Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh tried to connect with actor via Rhea Chakraborty and Shruti Modi

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh tried to reach out to the actor via Rhea Chakraborty and her former manager Shruti Modi, viral WhatsApp chats revealed on Tuesday. The messages were sent to Rhea and Shruti by KK Singh in November 2019. However, he did not get a reply from either of them. Screenshots of the messages have been accessed by Zee News.

In his message to Rhea, KK Singh asked her to share Sushant's health update and told her that it's his right to know everything about his son.

"Jab tum jan gaee ki main Sushant ka papa hun to bat kyon nahin ki. Akhir bat kya hai. Friend ban kar uska dekhbhal our uska elaj karba rahi ho to mera bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare men sari jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do (When you know that I am Sushant's father, then why did not you speak to him? After all, what is the matter? You are taking care of him as a friend and getting him treated, then it is also my right as a father to know everything about him. So, please call me and give me the information)," Sushant's father wrote to Rhea.

Meanwhile, KK Singh asked Shruti Modi to share with him about Sushant's loans and revealed to her that the actor told him that he is tensed. KK Singh also asked to send a flight ticket for him as he wished to meet Sushant.

"Main janta hun ki Sushant ka sara karj our use bhi tum dekhti ho. Wah abhi kis stithi men hai, eske liye bat karna chah rahe hai. Kal Sushant se bat huee thi to usne kah raha tha ki main bahut pareshan hun. Ab tum socho ki ye pita ko kitni chinta hogi uske liye. Esliye tumse baat karna chah raha tha. Ab tum bat nahi kar rahi ho to main Mumbai jana Chahta hu. Fli ka ticket bhej do."(I know that you look after Sushant's loans and him too. I wanted to talk to you about him. When I spoke to Sushant yesterday, he said he was upset. Now, you think about a father's condition. That's why I wanted to talk to you. I want to go to Mumbai. Send me a flight ticket.)

Read the messages here:

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Earlier the Mumbai Police was investigating his case, but it is now being handled by the CBI.

Sushant's father had also filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide.