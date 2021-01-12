Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's baby girl's first picture goes viral on social media, wins hearts

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby girl on Monday afternoon and hubby Virat Kohli shared the good news with all his fans through a post on social media. Vikas Kohli, the brother of Virat Kolhi posted the first glimpse of Anushka’s baby and netizens can’t help but shower love on the adorable picture.

Vikas Kohli took to Instagram to share the image in which the baby can only be seen partially, however it is not confirmed if this picture is of Virat and Anushka's newborn child or a generic picture. Just two little feet wrapped in a white blanket is all that can be seen of the baby girl; however netizens can't control their happiness and have filled the comment box with thousands of adorable posts and wishes. So far, the post shared by Vikas Kohli has garnered 46,330 likes and 324,027 views.

Excited with the arrival of his new niece, he posted the image and said in the caption, “Happiness overboard .... angel in the house”

Virat Kohli chose to share the news through a poster on Twitter and Instagram with nothing in the caption. He wrote “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Anushka Sharma is planning to resume work soon and she has been busy with her production ventures, which include Netflix film 'Bulbbul' and Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok'.