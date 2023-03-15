topStoriesenglish2583718
NewsLifestylePeople
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Jams And Grooves With Norway Dance Group Quick Style, Wifey Anushka Sharma Calls It 'Lit' - Watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma News Update: The dance video showing Virat Kohli dancing with the Kala Chashma fame dance group has now gone viral on the Internet. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:03 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Jams And Grooves With Norway Dance Group Quick Style, Wifey Anushka Sharma Calls It 'Lit' - Watch

Mumbai: After helping Team Indian win the Border Gavaskar Trophy, cricketer Virat Kohli returned home and has been making sure to have a fun time in Mumbai before he plays a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia.On Tuesday evening, Kohli met the Norwegian dance group Quick Style and shared a photo with the boys on his Twitter handle. "Guess who I met in Mumbai @TheQuickstyle," he captioned the post.

The Quick Style also took to their Instagram account and dropped an uber cool video with Kohli.In the clip, Kohli is seen dancing with the group in a quirky way. The video opens with one of the dance group members picking up a cricket bat. He seems unsure of what to do with it and performs a few moves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

As the video progresses, Kohli walks up to him and gestures to hand him the bat. Soon, other crew members join, and they break into a dance to Stereo Nation's Ishq. The video has now gone viral on the Internet, evoking reactions from netizens. Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma also reacted to the clip. She dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Woah!!" "Superb," former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh commented. The all-male dance group based in Norway that went viral on the internet through Indian music dance numbers, is on a visit to India. 

The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as `Sadi Galli` from the film `Tanu Weds Manu` and `Kala Chashma`from `Baar Baar Dekho`. 

 

Live Tv

Virat KohliVirat Kohli dance videosNorway Dance Group Quick StyleAnushka SharmaVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli Anushka Sharma

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!