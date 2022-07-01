NewsLifestylePeople
DIA MIRZA

Vivek Agnihotri mocks Dia Mirza for her tweet thanking Uddhav Thackeray for taking 'care of people and the planet'

On Thursday, Eknath Shinde has been sworn-in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Devendra Fadnavis has been sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

While congratulating the former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for his great governance, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza thanked the Thackeray-led governance. 

 

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, she wrote, "Thank you 
@OfficeofUT
. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here.... May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation.  
@AUThackeray.."

Responding to Dia's tweet, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Which planet? Planet Bollywood?”

 

Well, Vivek tried to poke fun at Uddhav Thackeray and his son  Aaditya Thackeray. 

As Eknath Shinde was made the new CM of Maharashtra, many celebrities including Kangana Ranaut welcomed the new CM of the state. 

