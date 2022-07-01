NEW DELHI: On Thursday, Eknath Shinde has been sworn-in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Devendra Fadnavis has been sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

While congratulating the former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for his great governance, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza thanked the Thackeray-led governance.

Thank you @OfficeofUT. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here .. May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation. @AUThackeray — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 30, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, she wrote, "Thank you

@OfficeofUT

. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here.... May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation.

@AUThackeray.."

Responding to Dia's tweet, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Which planet? Planet Bollywood?”

Which planet? Planet Bollywood? pic.twitter.com/VleaRuhxDT — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 1, 2022

Well, Vivek tried to poke fun at Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

As Eknath Shinde was made the new CM of Maharashtra, many celebrities including Kangana Ranaut welcomed the new CM of the state.