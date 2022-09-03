New Delhi: 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri never shies from telling the World how he feels. He has always been vocal about his opinions no matter what. He keeps taking a dig at Bollywood stars and filmmakers and yet again, he has made harsh comments on Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and even Ranveer Singh.

Agnihotri recently lashed out at Anurag Kashyap for his comment on 'The Kashmir Files', and how it should not be sent for Oscars. Now, he is 'concerned' for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra,' and not for good reasons.

In a conversation with Kushal Mehra, Vivek took a dig at the Brahmastra director and said, "Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his 'Wake Up Sid' and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems."

In any conversation, Vivek can just not leave out Karan Johar. Talking about him and his circle, the filmmaker said, "They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism."

Agnihotri even took Ranveer Singh down for his recent release 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.' He said, "Ranveer Singh, the so called number 1 star. People don’t get tired praising him. His film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was on female foeticide about how people should not kill girls. What a wonderful subject but then how were they promoting the film? Ranveer went shirtless and was dancing with 25 girls during the promotions. He was like just dancing with 25 sexy and glamourous girls. Nobody knew that the film was about female foeticide. It’s not a fashion show or some comedy film. Why would people go and see that?"

The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It did good numbers at the box office and became one of the highest grosser of the year 2022