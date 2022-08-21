New Delhi: ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from speaking his mind. The director recently took to Twitter to share his views on what he calls the inside story of Bollywood.

In a long note, the director wrote, “What you see is not Bollywood. Real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys. Its underbelly is so dark that it’s impossible for a common man to fathom. In these dark alleys, you can find shattered dreams, trampled dreams, buried dreams. If Bollywood is a museum of talent, then it’s also a cemetery of talent. It's not about rejection. Anyone who comes here, knows that rejection is part of the deal. It's the humiliation and exploitation which shatters tender dreams, hopes and belief in any kind of humanity. One can survive without food but to live without respect, self-worth and hope is impossible. No middle-class youngster grows up ever imagining to be in that situation."

Further talking about successes and failures in the industry, he shared how some people jump into drugs and alcohol. “It hits so hard that instead of putting up a fight, one gives up. Lucky are those who go back home. Who stay on, break apart. Those who find some success but not the real one, get into drugs, alcohol and all kind of life-damaging stuff. Now they need money. So, they get introduced to all kinds of funny money. Some success is the most dangerous one. You are in showbiz without any income & power. You have to look like a star, party like a star, PR like a star but you aren't a star. Imagine yourself in a gangsta ghetto where you have to behave like a gangster without a gun or knife. This is where you are open to humiliation & exploitation. Instagram is not free. It demands money to shoot, look good, sound busy.” Furthermore, he also talked about how people bury their dreams when they don’t get any validation for their work.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri had a spurt with director Anurag Kashyap when the latter said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ should not be nominated for the Oscars.