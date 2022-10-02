Vivek Agnihotri talks about his upcoming project, says ' I’m looking to release it on...'

Mumbai: Khul Ke, launched by Loktantra Mediatech Pvt Ltd, is a social media platform that enables users to freely express themselves through purposeful conversations that matter.

During a RoundTable hosted on the platform for the series 'Kashmir Konversations' between the well-known Kashmir activist Sushil Pandit and the critically acclaimed director Vivek Agnihotri, the discussion shed light on one of the worst human tragedies in Indian history as well as Vivek's upcoming project.

Talking about his upcoming project, the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said, "Our web series is currently under production. The seven or eight-episode series will attempt to cover and depict the history and political conflicts. We are producing the document itself. I’m looking to release it on or before 15th August, next year."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ had generated a lot of controversy for its depiction of the Pandit exodus from the Kashmir valley in 1990, with many contesting its version of the ‘truth’.

Vivek Agnihotri, while talking about the controversy that surrounded his last film, 'The Kashmir Files', said, "It’s a collective failure, a collective embarrassment, and a collective guilt. Every person, every judge, every chief justice, everyone in the country who is currently in or were in power, whether they are right- or left winged, green, or orange flag supporters—are accountable for this."

"Hamare liye jo sangya istemaal ki jaati hai wo migrant ki hai. This is just adding insult to the injury. Ye genocide ke baad usper ek aur ghaav, ek aur genocide jaisa hai", added Sushil Pundit.

The film 'The Kashmir Files' was released on the 11th of March this year and was loved and appreciated by audiences and critics alike.