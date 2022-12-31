topStoriesenglish
Vivek Agnihotri's old video where he calls erotica an art goes viral, netizens bash him calling a 'hypocrite' - Watch

Vivek had shared the video of a woman criticising Besharam Rang for spreading 'vulgarity' and wrote, "WARNING: #PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular." 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri often makes headlines for his tweets on trending topics.
  • He even reacted on the Besharam Rang row and commented on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's song from their upcoming film 'Pathaan' but it has now backlashed on him.

New Delhi: 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri often makes headlines for his tweets on trending topics. He even reacted on the Besharam Rang row and commented on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's song from their upcoming film 'Pathaan' but it has now backlashed on him.

Vivek had shared the video of a woman criticising Besharam Rang for spreading 'vulgarity' and wrote, "WARNING: #PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular." However, shortly after the post garnered eyeballs, Twitterati is now calling the director a 'hypocrite.' 

Netizens are now sharing Agnihotri's own comments while promoting his 2012 erotic thriller 'Hate Story.' The clip features the director sharing his views on 'celebrating a woman's body' and calling the erotica genre an 'art form'.

In the video, Vivek can be heard saying, 'You're not a complete artist if you haven't done erotic art. It's an art form. What can be better than celebrating a woman's body. What's wrong with it? I think the most beautiful thing in this world, for a filmmaker or a photographer, is to shoot two naked bodies together...'

'Because you are taught differently, your parents and school taught you differently doesn't mean that I also have to look at it like that,' he added.

Also, some Twitter users are trolling him for passing comments on Deepika's look in the song when his own daughter has shared pictures in an orange bikini.

Deepika-SRK's 'Pathaan,' that also stars John Abraham, is all set to release in the theatres on January 25, 2023.

