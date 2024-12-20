Vivek Oberoi Initially Rejected Saathiya Due To This Reason; Reveals Only Rani Mukerji Had Vanity Van

Mumbai: Vivek Oberoi, who became a heartthrob with Saathiya alongside Rani Mukerji, recently shared some interesting anecdotes about the film and why he initially rejected the role. During an interview with SCREEN, Vivek opened up about the challenges and memorable moments he experienced while working on the film, which went on to become one of his most iconic projects.



Vivek revealed that when director Shaad Ali approached him with the project, he initially turned it down because he was already committed to Company. However, things changed after Shaad showed him a tape of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, on which Saathiya was based. “Shaad Ali was like a childhood friend. He called me one day and said he wanted to show me something. He showed me the tape of a Tamil film called Alaipayuthey. He told me he was making that film and wanted me to play Maddy’s role. I was doing Company, so I said no. But by the end of the movie, I was crying, and I wanted to do it. I spoke to Mr. Verma, we figured it out, and then finally I signed Saathiya.”



Vivek recalled that Saathiya was a low-budget film, and as a newcomer, he faced several hurdles. He shared," Only Rani had a makeup van. I had to change in restaurant bathrooms and hotel washrooms. I did touch-ups on the streets. Nobody knew who I was. I used to carry the tripod on my shoulder and walk with the rest of the crew. I have shot for 22-23 hours non-stop for Saathiya. I used to put newspapers on the bench and take a nap so that I looked fresh.”



Vivek also narrated an incident when he realised his newfound fame after Company had released during the shooting of Saathiya. He recalled, “April 12, 2002, Company released, and that Sunday, we were shooting near Gaiety Galaxy’s railway channel. It was a scene where I was chasing Rani. Initially, it was a normal day, but by 11 am-12 pm, people started shouting ‘Chandu Bhai’ (his character from Company). From 4-5 people, almost 2000 gathered, and the security arrangements fell apart. Shaad had to push me into Rani’s makeup van for safety, and I watched the crowd through the window. Shaad told me, ‘You are a star.’ The cops eventually had to escort me out in a police van.”

The actor added that the scene had to be reshot the following Sunday under police protection. On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi, who was recently seen in Indian Police Force, has begun shooting for Masti 4, the next installment in the popular comedy franchise.

