Vivek Oberoi's Valentine's Day video lands him in trouble, actor issued challan by Mumbai cops

Trouble mounted for 'Raktacharit' actor Vivek Oberoi after the Mumbai Police issued an e-challan to him for riding a bike without a helmet on Valentine's Day. A social activist reshared a video featuring the actor riding a bike on February 14 and requested the Maharashtra government and the state police to take action him for violating traffic rules. 

MUMBAI: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Friday for not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride on motorbike with his wife on Valentine's Day.

With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtra, the city administration had warned on Thursday to prosecute those who violate the mandatory mask rule.

The case was registered against the actor at Juhu Police Station, an official said.

The video shared by the actor on social media showed him riding a brand-new motorbike without wearing either helmet or face mask. The FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) alongwith provisions of the Maharashtra COVID -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

Besides, a fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on him for not wearing helmet, the official added.

Under both IPC sections 188 and 269, an offender can be punished with upto six months in jail or fine or both. 

