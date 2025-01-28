Vivian Dsena Unfollows Karanveer Mehra After Party Invitation Controversy; Chum Darang Reacts

Mumbai: The rift between Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra, which began during their time in the Bigg Boss 18 house, seems far from over. Once close friends of 12 years, the duo’s fallout during the show was one of the season’s most talked-about rivalries, especially after Karanveer emerged as the winner while Vivian was the first runner-up. Now, their differences have spilled over into real life, with Vivian unfollowing Karanveer on Instagram, igniting fresh buzz.

The controversy reportedly began with a surprise party thrown by Vivian’s wife Nouran Aly to celebrate a personal milestone. During the celebrations, Karanveer, along with several other Bigg Boss 18 contestants, was notably absent. Addressing this, Vivian’s wife clarified that those who had hurt them were not invited, emphasizing that the party was a close-knit affair.

Karanveer, however, expressed surprise over the snub, pointing out their long-standing friendship. Taking a subtle dig, he commented, “I understand, maybe losing the trophy was a bitter pill to swallow.” His remarks fueled speculation that unresolved tensions from the show were still lingering.

In a new twist, Vivian has now unfollowed Karanveer on Instagram, a move that has become the talk of the town. Fans have been quick to interpret it as a sign of their irreparable differences.

When Chum Darang, who had a romantic angle with Karanveer during Bigg Boss 18, was asked by the paparazzi about the incident, she appeared unaware of the situation. “I don’t know anything about it,” she said, maintaining her distance from the drama.

The post-Bigg Boss 18 fallout between Vivian and Karanveer has proven that their storyline remains compelling even outside the house. With fans and the media keeping a close eye on their every move, the duo continues to grab headlines, ensuring their rivalry remains a hot topic long after the season’s conclusion.