Was Disha Salian pushed or she jumped on her own? Mumbai BJP MLA raises questions over celebrity manager's death, writes to Mumbai DCP

New Delhi: Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and Andheri MLA Ameet Satam has raised questions on various aspects of controversies surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Thakur, Satam raised five important questions in Disha's death and sought answers from the Mumbai Police.

Disha allegedly jumped off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai on June 8 and Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. It is being assumed that there is a link between the two deaths which happened in a span of five days.



"We have been given to understand that Disha Salian's death has been declared as suicide. Hence, I would like to raise the following queries," the BJP MLA wrote.

The points raised by him are as follows, "Was Disha Salian pushed down from the building or she jumped on her own? Was forensic investigation of the site conducted? What’s the exact time of the incident?"

"Was there any party of which Disha Salian was a part of before her death? If yes, who all were present for the same? Are the call data records of Disha Salian checked to see who all she has spoken to in her last 24 hrs before her death?"

"Are the CCTV footages of the building as well as surrounding area checked to see who all met Disha Salian last and who all had gone to that flat?"

"Are the statements of the security guard of the building as well as her neighbours and other building residents recorded to determine the facts and circumstances of the site at and around the time of her death?"

"Is her viscera preserved and if yes can a re-examination of her viscera done to determine her condition at the time of death and also to determine other facts?"

Here's the full text of the letter sent by Ameet Satam and his message.

My letter to DCP Mr. Vishal Thakur to take the required actions on the case of #DishaSalian who committed suicide. All my questions & viewpoints are mentioned in the letter to investigate all the aspects. A deep dig needs to be done to find out about this mysterious death. pic.twitter.com/e01lU4iXoe — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) August 4, 2020

Disha Salian's mysterious death is being probed once again by the Mumbai Police. As per reports, she attended a party just before her death. A video of her enjoying the evening with her friends has also popped up online. The party was said to be at her friend's residence and soon after attending it, she was found dead.

Earlier this week, DCP Vishal Thakur said that they are waiting for Disha's viscera report.

The twin deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian have raised enough suspicion with people pressing for a fresh and fair probe.