WATCH: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika calls her 'mumma' in adorable video

New Delhi: Actress and producer Anushka Sharma recently shared a heart-melting video in which fans could hear her daughter Vamika calling her 'mumma'. The video, shot at a park, did not include Anushka's or Vamika's face but had her adorable voice in it.

The actress had shared the video on her Instagram story and many fan pages have re-shared it since then. Take a look at it:

Recently, Anushka Sharma also shared a sunkissed reel welcoming 2022 with a no-makeup, natural look.

The actress looked gorgeous in the fun video and was seen swaying her shiny locks while posing for the camera.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated New Year 2022 at Irene Country Lodge, South Africa.

Virat Kohli-led Team India had a 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday (December 30). This was India’s first-ever Test victory at the venue, therefore ending 2021 on a high.

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. Named Vamika, the couple urged paps from clicking her in public and remain cautious of not showing her face even on social media posts.

After welcoming their first child home, the duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which stands as an alternative name for Goddess Durga.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year.