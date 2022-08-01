WATCH: Disha Patani looks bold & vivacious in ruby two-piece dress

New Delhi: Disha Patani has stood out as a hot villain in Ek Villain Returns and the audience is completely in love with her role. The entire promotions and the premiere of 'Ek Villain Returns' have been ruled by Disha Patani and her dressing sense.

Time and again, the actress has enticed the netizens with her bold and vivacious looks and has become an epitome of conversations in the B-Town. Her unconventional portrayal of Rashika has won appreciation from all quarters.

Today, the actress drops a bomb on social media by sharing an attractive reel. Disha can be seen donning a ruddy two-piece as she passes on fierce looks to her social media audience.

Disha's 'Ek Villain Returns' has been released in the theaters and finally, the audience has encountered a new negative avatar of her. Other than this the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.