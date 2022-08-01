NewsLifestylePeople
DISHA PATANI

WATCH: Disha Patani looks bold & vivacious in ruby two-piece dress

Today, the actress drops a bomb on social media by sharing an attractive reel. Disha can be seen donning a ruddy two-piece as she passes on fierce looks to her social media audience. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Disha Patani has stood out as a hot villain in Ek Villain Returns and the audience is completely in love with her role.
  • The entire promotions and the premiere of 'Ek Villain Returns' have been ruled by Disha Patani and her dressing sense.

Trending Photos

WATCH: Disha Patani looks bold & vivacious in ruby two-piece dress

New Delhi: Disha Patani has stood out as a hot villain in Ek Villain Returns and the audience is completely in love with her role. The entire promotions and the premiere of 'Ek Villain Returns' have been ruled by Disha Patani and her dressing sense. 

Time and again, the actress has enticed the netizens with her bold and vivacious looks and has become an epitome of conversations in the B-Town.  Her unconventional portrayal of Rashika has won appreciation from all quarters.

Today, the actress drops a bomb on social media by sharing an attractive reel. Disha can be seen donning a ruddy two-piece as she passes on fierce looks to her social media audience. 

 

Disha's 'Ek Villain Returns' has been released in the theaters and finally, the audience has encountered a new negative avatar of her. Other than this the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Live Tv

Disha PataniDisha Patani reelsDisha Patani Instagramdisha patani photoshootDisha Patani two-pieceDisha Patani sexy pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022