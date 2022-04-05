Watch: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad get TROLLED for airport PDA, netizens say 'she looks like his daughter'

New Delhi: It seems Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan and musician-actress Saba Azad who are rumoured to be dating have made their relationship public. Well, they were spotted holding hands at the airport on Tuesday (April 5) which marked their first, offline PDA.

While Hrithik looked super hot in a classic white tee and blue denim jeans, Saba looked pretty in a grey sports bra and baggy pants. The two walked hand in hand as paps followed them.

Although they looked adorable together, a few netizens were critical of their relationship due to the age-gap between the two. One user even commented, "She looks like his daughter.." and another said, "Apni beti jaisi dikh rhi h"

Take a look at their airport video:

For the unversed, Hrithik and Saba are rumoured to be going strong with each other.

Moreover, the Roshans also are quite fond of her and are seen dropping adorable comment on her post.

It all started when Hrithik and Saba were first papped together after a dinner outing at a plush restaurant in Mumbai. Soon after, Saba was seen spending time with Hrithik at his Mumbai bungalow.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They parted ways in 2014 after ending their 14-year-old marriage.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha' which is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, 'Vikram Vedha'.

It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a titular role, with Radhika Apte also playing an important character. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director`s hats for the Hindi remake as well.