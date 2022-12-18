WATCH: Nikki Tamboli suffers oops moment in halter bra-high slit skirt, fans call her 'sasti Nora Fatehi'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest red carpet look is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her sexy red carpet outfit at an event on Saturday night.

She wore a blingy ensemble featuring a halter neck bra top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with a chic pair of black heels. The starlet suffered a major oops moment on the red carpet as she struggled to walk and turn around for pictures in the risque outfit. The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comment section and called her 'sasti Nora fatehi.' One user commented, 'These women are making a mockery of Indian culture.' Another one said, 'Don’t copy Nora Fatehi #sastinorafatehi'

Recently, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.