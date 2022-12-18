topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
NIKKI TAMBOLI

WATCH: Nikki Tamboli suffers oops moment in halter bra-high slit skirt, fans call her 'sasti Nora Fatehi'

Nikki wore a blingy ensemble featuring a halter neck bra top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with a chic pair of black heels.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest red carpet look is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her sexy red carpet outfit at an event on Saturday night.
  • She wore a blingy ensemble featuring a halter neck bra top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with a chic pair of black heels.

Trending Photos

WATCH: Nikki Tamboli suffers oops moment in halter bra-high slit skirt, fans call her 'sasti Nora Fatehi'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest red carpet look is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her sexy red carpet outfit at an event on Saturday night.

She wore a blingy ensemble featuring a halter neck bra top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with a chic pair of black heels. The starlet suffered a major oops moment on the red carpet as she struggled to walk and turn around for pictures in the risque outfit. The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans flooded the comment section and called her 'sasti Nora fatehi.' One user commented, 'These women are making a mockery of Indian culture.' Another one said, 'Don’t copy Nora Fatehi #sastinorafatehi'

Recently, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Live Tv

Nikki TamboliNikki Tamboli trolledNikki Tamboli oops momentNikki Tamboli bold outfit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?