Watch Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor's face-off on Dance India Dance

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas and glam diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shined like diamonds on the stage of dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' season 7. PeeCee graced the show for promoting her upcoming venture 'The Sky Is Pink'.

She donned a boss lady suit dress with short ironed hair and dark lips. Bebo, on the other hand looked pristine in a powder pink body-hugging dress with a sweetheart neckline and balloon sleeves. She accessorised her attire with the Bvlgari Serpenti coil yellow gold and diamond necklace.

Piggy Chops, who is busy promoting her film on various platforms took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video with Bebo. In the caption, she wrote: “our kind of face off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants &... judges See you soon #KareenaKapoorKhan @terence_here @boscomartis @raftaarmusic #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11.”

DID 7 is judged by Kareena Kapoor Khan, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.

Giving them company this time was former DID judge and ace choreographer Terence Lawrence.