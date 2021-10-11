हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Watch: Sara Ali Khan plays Squid Game's 'red light, green light' game, look out for hilarious twist!

In a hilarious video, Sara Ali Khan and comedian Kusha Kapila are seen playing the 'red light, green light' game from the Korean show Squid Game.

Watch: Sara Ali Khan plays Squid Game's 'red light, green light' game, look out for hilarious twist!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her hilarious antics and lovable personality that she often showcases on social media. Fans are once again in love with Sara for her hilarious rendition of the popular Korean show 'Squid Game'. 

On Monday (October 11), she shared a video of her recreating the famous 'red light, green light' game along with comedian Kusha Kapila. She had added a clip from the show to add more realism to the video. Sara and Kusha were both seen pausing during the red light, however, at that exact time, a pap's voice asks Sara to pose for pictures.

Poking fun at herself and her iconic namaste greeting to paps, she performed the same gesture as she couldn't resist! In the end, she pretended to get shot in the game. 

In the caption, Sara had written, If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Her greeting style would be the same"

Take a look at the video:

 

 

Sara is Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh's daughter. She has a younger brother named Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the plot of  'Squid Game' revolves around 456 individuals or players who've agreed to partake in a game show to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. For this huge cash prize, they can face deadly consequences including death if they lose any of the games.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

