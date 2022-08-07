NewsLifestylePeople
The show aired on television on Saturday and the clips from Shah Rukh Khan's performance are surfacing all over the internet. The actor can be seen having a ball with the comedian and host Bharti Singh. 

  • Bollywood had come together to celebrate and honour the efforts of the Mumbai Police with 'Umang 2022.'
  • Many big stars were seen attending the event and now the videos from the show are going VIRAL on social media.

Bollywood had come together to celebrate and honour the efforts of the Mumbai Police with 'Umang 2022.' Many big stars were seen attending the event and now the videos from the show are going VIRAL on social media.  

The show aired on television on Saturday and the clips from Shah Rukh Khan's performance are surfacing all over the internet. The actor can be seen having a ball with the comedian and host Bharti Singh. In a clip from the episode shared by fan clubs, SRK can be seen teasing now-former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey at the show.

 

In the other video, the actor and Bharti enacted possible scenes at the Commissioner's house in a hilarious skit. While SRK shook a leg at 'I am the best,' his celeb pal Salman Khan along with other Bollywood celebrities hooted for the actor.

Umang 2022 marked Shah Rukh Khan's rare public appearance of the year. 

On the work front, SRK will be soon seen in 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' in his kitty. Also, he will be seen in cameo roles in 'Brahmastra' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

